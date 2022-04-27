Charge filed in fatal shooting near 28th and Messanie Streets

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A teenager has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Brayden Hendrix, 17, on April 6.
According to court documents, Xavier Lopez has been charged with with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting that happened in the area of 28th and Messanie Streets.
Court documents state that Lopez allegedly fired multiple shots at Hendrix and another individual as they exited the Speedy's gas station.
Hendrix was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Court documents add that video surveillance and witness statements confirmed the Lopez's identity.
Lopez has not been arrested at this time.