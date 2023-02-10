Charges filed following student death in Leavenworth

(LEAVENWORTH, Ks.) Leavenworth police are investigating the death of a high school student after a fight following a pickup basketball game.
The investigation began on Monday, when officers were called to a disturbance near 6th Street and Shawnee Street in Leavenworth.
The investigation revealed an argument that started during a basketball game then continued outside.
When police arrived, they discovered 18-year-old Eric Miller had critical injuries.
He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.
Police say witnesses helped them identify a 19-year-old suspect.
Ismael Caleb Salinas-Richardson has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Miller's homicide.