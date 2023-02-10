 Skip to main content
Charges filed following student death in Leavenworth

Ismael Caleb Salinas-Richardson has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Miller's homicide.

(LEAVENWORTH, Ks.) Leavenworth police are investigating the death of a high school student after a fight following a pickup basketball game.

The investigation began on Monday, when officers were called to a disturbance near 6th Street and Shawnee Street in Leavenworth. 

The investigation revealed an argument that started during a basketball game then continued outside.

When police arrived, they discovered 18-year-old Eric Miller had critical injuries. 

He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Police say witnesses helped them identify a 19-year-old suspect. 

