Chief investment, the CVB and MWSU talk ROI on Training Camp

(St. Joseph, MO) The phones at The St. Joseph Convention and Visitor's Bureau have begun ringing, and they're not going to stop anytime soon, not with the Kansas City Chief's Training Camp kicking off in just over a month.
"We ran into a lot of people at Red Rally who say this is a tradition for us, we come up here every year, you know I think we underestimate the fact that people load in the car and drive 12 hours across country on vacation," said Brett Esely, Director of Development for The St. Joseph Convention and Visitors Bureau and Director of the St. Joseph Sports Commission.
However, when locals take to social media and comment on City infrastructure saying things such as, "The City celebrates The Chiefs Training Camp like it's the greatest thing on earth but doesn't do anything else," do organizers still think camp is a good return on investment?
"And so whereas pools, Chief's Camp, bridges, roads, schools, it doesn't matter what we're talking about, yes, the level of investment in those endeavors in some cases may not be what we want. In some cases it may be more than we want. For me personally, it's all about the big picture of us moving our community forward," said Esely.
"I think there are conversations that are happening at both the County, the City, and the State level to be honest with you, to say, hey if this is valuable..." said Missouri Western State University Athletic Director Andy Carter.
So what about The Chiefs' champs and their dream list of amenities? Carter says The Chiefs have always been willing to prioritize their needs and wants.
"What are the things you'd like to see done like now, and then moving forward, and then obviously we're interested in sitting down and so are there, to see what's beyond two years, because that gives us the ability to work with our partners to deliver on the bigger ticket items," said Carter.
Thanks to The Missouri Department of Tourism, the CVB has a pretty good idea what visitors are spending when they're in town, to the tune of $5.2 million, information based on camp in 2019, a non-Covid year where 60,0000 were in attendance and based on an average family of four, in town for the weekend.