Chief Justice John Roberts puts temporary hold on release of Trump's tax returns to Congress

Chief Justice John Roberts agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court order requiring the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns by the Internal Revenue Service to a Democratic-led House committee.
The tax returns had been set to be turned over to the House Ways and Means Committee later this week.
Roberts asked for a response by November 10.
The "administrative stay" is temporary in nature and does not always reflect the final disposition of the dispute. It is a move often made when a deadline approaches to preserve the status quo and give the justices more time to act.
In a flurry of Trump related emergency petitions in recent days the justice with jurisdiction over the lower courts have decided to issue such temporary relief.
Justice Elena Kagan, for example issued such a stay on October 26 temporarily blocking a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attacks for phone and text records of Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward.
Justice Clarence Thomas froze an order on October 24 requiring the testimony of Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham before a Georgia grand jury.
Roberts supervises the lower court that issued the order in the Trump IRS case, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.
This story has been updated with additional details.
