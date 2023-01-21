Chiefs beat Jacksonville, advance to 5th-straight AFC Championship Game

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) For the fifth-straight season, the Kansas City Chiefs will play in the AFC Championship Game.
The Chiefs defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the AFC Divisional Round Saturday afternoon.
Kansas City led 17-10 at halftime in this one, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury during the first half.
Mahomes left the game and Chad Henne led the Chiefs' offense for some of the second quarter.
Henne threw a touchdown pass in relief of Mahomes, but in the second half, the MVP candidate returned to help the Chiefs secure the seven-point win and trip to the AFC title game.
Mahomes was 22-of-30 for 195 yards and two touchdowns.
Rookie running back Isiah Pacheco rushed for 95 yards on 12 carries.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught 14 passes for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
Kansas City will play the winner of Bengals/Bills next week either in Atlanta (if the Bills win) or Kansas City (if the Bengals win.)