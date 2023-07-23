Chiefs begin training camp at Missouri Western Sunday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For the 13th time, the Kansas City Chiefs are in St. Joseph for training camp and kicked off the first full-team practice Sunday morning.
The Chiefs return to Missouri Western as the Super Bowl champions and it's a chance for the team to celebrate with their fans.
The team practiced for about 90 minutes Sunday morning with a few injuries already in camp including Wanya Morris (hamstring), Tershawn Wharton (knee) and Kadarius Toney (knee). Toney was injured on a punt return during warmups Sunday.
The Chiefs are back at it at Missouri Western Monday morning at 9:15.