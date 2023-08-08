Chiefs' Bolton feels confident in defense

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for their first preseason game on Sunday, Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton said the defense has come along way since last season.
Bolton attributes the continued progressions to the core guys being in the system for a few years now.
“Yeah, I feel like this training camp for sure, I think everybody’s a little bit older in the scheme wise," Bolton said. "J (Justin) Reid’s a second-year guy, I’m going into my third year, (it’s) Willie’s (Gay) fourth year, (L’Jarius) Sneed’s fourth year. So, the communication part, where we left off, where we were coming in from last year to this year, it’s night and day. Everybody’s communicating, everybody feels more comfortable. We can talk to each other, give people hand signals and know what each other are thinking. It helps us out a lot. So if we can keep doing that, keep building on that, I feel like we’ll be in a good position.”
The Chiefs continue training camp at Missouri Western on Wednesday morning.