Chiefs' Chris Jones begins holdout as contract negotiations continue 

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As the Kansas City Chiefs started training camp Sunday morning, there was one glaring absence—All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones.
Jones officially started his holdout Sunday as he is looking for a new contract.
The All-Pro is coming off a career year with 15.5 sacks. The two-time Super Bowl champion is looking to become one of the highest paid defensive tackles in the league.
On Sunday morning, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said there has been communication between Jones' camp and the Chiefs.