Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 degrees each
night will minimize recovery, which could compound into heat
related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Chiefs finish 2023 training camp at Missouri Western Thursday morning

  • 0
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs finished up their 2023 training camp at Missouri Western on Thursday morning.

This year's camp marked the 13th time the Chiefs have spent their summer at Missouri Western.

"Thanks to Missouri Western State University here, they’ve been tremendous again for us," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "Treating us well, feeding us well, and the hospitality is second to none."

The Chiefs will play their second preseason game on Saturday night at 7 p.m. against Arizona.

KQ2 will broadcast the game and will have a special pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m.

