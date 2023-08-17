Chiefs finish 2023 training camp at Missouri Western Thursday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs finished up their 2023 training camp at Missouri Western on Thursday morning.
This year's camp marked the 13th time the Chiefs have spent their summer at Missouri Western.
"Thanks to Missouri Western State University here, they’ve been tremendous again for us," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "Treating us well, feeding us well, and the hospitality is second to none."
The Chiefs will play their second preseason game on Saturday night at 7 p.m. against Arizona.
KQ2 will broadcast the game and will have a special pregame show beginning at 6:30 p.m.