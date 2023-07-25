Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent knee surgery

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) After leaving the opening day of training camp with a knee injury, Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney underwent knee surgery.
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Tuesday morning that Toney had surgery on his meniscus.
“Yeah, the way he turned," Reid said. "You know he might have had a little something in there anyways and it just you know, caught a little bit more. So, you take care of those things and get them knocked out.”
Reid said there's a chance Toney will be ready for Week 1, but they will have to see how Toney's recovery goes.