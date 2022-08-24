Chiefs legend Len Dawson passes away at 87

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Kansas City icon and Chiefs legend Len Dawson passed away Wednesday morning.

"My family and I are heartbroken. Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len embraced and came to embody Kansas City and the people that call it home. You would be hard-pressed to find a player who had a bigger impact in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a statement. "I admired Len my entire life – first as a Hall of Fame player on the field, and later as he transitioned into a successful broadcasting career. Throughout his remarkable career, Len made it a priority to give back to the community that he loved. The franchise has lost a true legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Linda and his family."

Dawson started in 158 regular season games with the Kansas City Chiefs, the most in franchise history and led the Chiefs to win Super Bowl IV.

To read the Chiefs full statement and history on Dawson, click the link below.