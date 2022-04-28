 Skip to main content
Chiefs make two 1st round selections in NFL Draft

(LAS VEGAS, Nev.) The Kansas City Chiefs made two picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday night.

The Chiefs traded their 29th overall, a third-round pick, and a fourth rounder to the Patriots for the 21st overall pick. With the 21st pick, the Chiefs took Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie. 

The Chiefs took Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis with the 30th overall pick. 

Kansas City will have 2 second-round picks, a third rounder, a fourth, and 4 seventh-round selections left in the draft.

