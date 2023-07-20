Chiefs' Pacheco feels confident he'll be ready for Week 1

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) During the first two days of practice at Missouri Western, second-year running back Isiah Pacheco has been out on the field and working his way back from offseason surgeries.
“That was getting the rehab right after the Super Bowl and hitting on it hard, so therefore when the time comes, like this, I’m prepared," Pacheco said Thursday morning.
Pacheco had shoulder and hand surgeries after suffering injuries in the playoffs.
The former seventh-round pick helped the Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four seasons.