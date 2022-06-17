 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to
108. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Chiefs returning to St. Joseph for Training Camp

Chiefs Training Camp 2022

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday that training camp will return to Missouri Western State University this summer.

The 2022 Chiefs Training Camp, sponsored by Mosaic Life Care, will hold its first open practices on Thursday, July 28 and conclude on Thursday, August 18. 

All practices will be free of charge to the public, except for Friday, July 29, Saturday July 30 and Sunday, August 7 when there we be a $5 admission fee when the team holds autograph sessions. 

For more information, click the link below.

