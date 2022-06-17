Chiefs returning to St. Joseph for Training Camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs announced Friday that training camp will return to Missouri Western State University this summer.

The 2022 Chiefs Training Camp, sponsored by Mosaic Life Care, will hold its first open practices on Thursday, July 28 and conclude on Thursday, August 18.

All practices will be free of charge to the public, except for Friday, July 29, Saturday July 30 and Sunday, August 7 when there we be a $5 admission fee when the team holds autograph sessions.

