Chiefs rookie running back impressing early in training camp

Pacheco impresses in camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Isaih Pacheco is turning some heads during training camp.

"He's got a little juice to him," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "He's got good speed, toughness, all that. I look forward to getting him in the game and see how he does. He's working hard on picking everything up and do a nice job there."

The Chiefs drafted the 5' 10", 215-pound running back in the seventh round of this year's draft. 

"I'm just going to be myself," Pacheco said. "Nothing makes me different. Just be the same guy I was at Rutgers. And, you know, be a team player, whatever coach wants me to do, I'm gonna do it and, you know, take advantage of any opportunities."

Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub said on Tuesday that Pacheco will be the starting kick returner in next week's preseason game against the Bears.

