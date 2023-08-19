 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
113 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 degrees each
night will minimize recovery, which could compound into heat
related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Chiefs top Arizona, earn first preseason win

(GLENDALE, Ari.) The Kansas City Chiefs' offense put on a show in their second preseason game of the season Saturday night.

The Chiefs put up 38 points in their 38-10 victory against the Cardinals.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 10/15 for 105 yards and a touchdown.

Shane Buechele was a perfect 10/10 for 105 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Blaine Gabbert threw for 120 yards and two scores.

Chris Oladokun was 4/5 for 63 yards.

Rookie running back Deneric Prince scored his first NFL touchdown.

Rashee Rice led the way for the receivers with 8 receptions for 96 yards. Ihmir Smith-Marsette had 92 yards and a touchdown.

