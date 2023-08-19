Chiefs top Arizona, earn first preseason win

(GLENDALE, Ari.) The Kansas City Chiefs' offense put on a show in their second preseason game of the season Saturday night.
The Chiefs put up 38 points in their 38-10 victory against the Cardinals.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was 10/15 for 105 yards and a touchdown.
Shane Buechele was a perfect 10/10 for 105 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Blaine Gabbert threw for 120 yards and two scores.
Chris Oladokun was 4/5 for 63 yards.
Rookie running back Deneric Prince scored his first NFL touchdown.
Rashee Rice led the way for the receivers with 8 receptions for 96 yards. Ihmir Smith-Marsette had 92 yards and a touchdown.