Child dies following UTV crash on Monday

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A 9-year-old from Savannah died following a UTV crash that happened Monday evening.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was driving a Polaris Ranger on a private road in Honey Creek Conservation Area.
The vehicle began to skid, travel off the road, and overturned, ejecting the child.
The child was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph and then transported to Children's Mercy.
The patrol reports that the child died from his injuries Wednesday morning.