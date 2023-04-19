 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 145 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST KANSAS

ATCHISON KS           DONIPHAN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN
DEKALB                GENTRY                HOLT
NODAWAY               WORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, CLARKSDALE,
COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, FAIRFAX, FOREST CITY,
GRANT CITY, HIGHLAND, KING CITY, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE,
MOUND CITY, OREGON, OSBORN, ROCK PORT, SAVANNAH, ST. JOSEPH,
ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STEWARTSVILLE, TARKIO, TROY,
UNION STAR, AND WATHENA.

Child dies following UTV crash on Monday

Police Lights

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A 9-year-old from Savannah died following a UTV crash that happened Monday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was driving a Polaris Ranger on a private road in Honey Creek Conservation Area. 

The vehicle began to skid, travel off the road, and overturned, ejecting the child.

The child was taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph and then transported to Children's Mercy.

The patrol reports that the child died from his injuries Wednesday morning.

