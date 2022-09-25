Childhood cancer survivor continues to raise awareness and funds 20 years after treatments

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) "I was diagnosed when I was 3-years-old," Natalie Caton said.
Natalie Caton is a survivor of childhood cancer, and this weekend she celebrated a big milestone.
"It's super exciting and I'm so thankful to St. Jude because I wouldn't be here without them," Caton said.
Natalie was diagnosed with a rare type of brain tumor when she was just 3-years-old. She got treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis. Now she's 24-years-old.
"So it's really kind of the 15th anniversary of being cancer free, but it's the 20th anniversary since she ended treatments," Natalie's mother Tausha Taylor said.
We first told you Natalie's story back when she was just a little girl, but today we're telling the recent part of her story. She helped raise $210,000 on Saturday in the St. Jude walk to end childhood cancer in Kansas City.
"The important reason that we wanted to speak out is because childhood cancer doesn't get much funding. And a lot of people don't realize that a lot of the childhood cancer survivors don't experience the long term side effects from their treatments for 15 to 20 years out after the treatments have completed. And Natalie is in that window," Taylor said.
Both Natalie and her mother believe a big part of your life once you're cancer free is to help raise awareness for childhood cancer so that it gets the support and donations it needs.
"One thing I hear people say a lot is the child lost their battle with cancer, and any parent that's gone through what we have, or who has, you know, buried a child--that's kind of a rough statement for them. Because if you know these kids, these kids fight, they fight hard, they fight till the very end. And they didn't lose, they just got overcome by terrible illness that doesn't get a lot of money and research and so it's tough. You know, you lose friends and not know why one makes it and one doesn't," Taylor said.
"I just continue to fight and raise awareness for childhood cancer, so that like other kids like me, and like my friends, and I have so many friends that are battling right now--so they don't have to go through it in the future, and so that there's more research and better treatments and less side effects in the future," Caton said.
