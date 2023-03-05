Chili cookoff for a cause: UCP raises $100,000 with annual chili challenge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The United Cerebral Palsy organization hosted their 37th annual Chili Challenge Sunday where more than 50 teams filled the Civic Arena, not only to find out which chili recipe was best, but also to raise money for a good cause.
"The community supports us. The first year we made like $3,000, and it's grown since. In 37 years we've raised over $2 million for UCP," said UCP Executive Director Teresa Gagliano.
The Chili Challenge is UCP's only major fundraiser and enables them to continue to provide their services to those who need it.
"At UCP we provide services for children and adults with disabilities, and the community supports that. What we're doing in our service is making everything possible for individuals with disabilities so they have the same opportunities as everyone else," said Gagliano.
As a grandmother of someone who attended UCP, Stacey Downey of the Downey and Bennett Chili Connection competed in the chili challenge for the 22nd year, and loves being able to continuously support the organization with her classic Sassy Stacy's chili recipe.
"I think it's important for the community to support UCP because they are an amazing organization that does so much for so many individuals within our community," said Downey.
UCP says that the money raised mostly goes towards their children programs to ensure that they can receive treatment.
"It costs us more to provide services then we can then we can bill for, so that ensures that we can provide early intervention if a child needs physical therapy, occupational therapy, or speech therapy," said Gagliano.
Downey encourages the community to come out next year and enjoy good drinks and chili, all while supporting a good cause.
"I encourage people to come out here because it's a great event. It's a positive event. It's time to meet and greet others and just enjoy yourself, and feel like you're being a part of something maybe bigger than you are and contributing back to our community," said Gagliano.
UCP met its fundraising goal of $100,000.
The overall Missouri State Chili Champion for 2023 is Axe Factor/Illuminate led by Matt Wieners.
The People's Choice Award went to Sisters 3 who raised $17,046.