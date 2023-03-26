Chili for Charlie: Savannah community raises money for Special Olympics competitor with chili cookoff

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Savannah Fire Department hosted a chili cookoff Sunday to help raise money for Charlie Phillips as he prepares to head to Berlin for the Special Olympics World Games.
The Savannah community came together for their local champion powerlifter and showed just how many people are rooting for him.
"He needed a little help and we were looking for a cause. So we're just getting everybody together have a little fun and raise money," said Savannah fireman Chad Fulton.
This was the last fundraiser for Charlie before he leaves for the games.
"This is the first time someone from Savannah has gone to the World Games," said Phillips. "It is very awesome to see everyone come out and support me."
The Savannah community shared their pride for the champion powerlifter and can't wait to see him take on the world stage.
"Everybody, the community, is so excited. He's a hometown hero, so we're supporting him," said Dawn Cook of the Andrew County Sheriff's Department.
"We're a small town, small community, and we all come together in times of need and in times of joy," said Cook's husband Joel.
The Special Olympics World games will begin on June 17 and last until the 25.