CIP fund project prioritized

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Capital Improvement Project Committee met tonight at City Hall.
The CIP members had the task of taking the original list of seventy-one project proposals down to thirty-three.
They will take the list home and prioritize the top ten that they find to be the most important and bring it back to the table.
"We did the first round tonight. We'll do the second round next Tuesday and then it's really just coming down to, I call it negotiating. That if one of their top 10 projects is not on the list, and they feel very passionately about something else, then that's their opportunity to present that project to the committee hoping that there'll be some reconsideration along it. That gives every single member of the committee a voice." Said Mary Roberton
By the end of the next meeting all 24 members must unanimously vote for the ten best projects to take to city council.
The list will go to council in the form of a resolution. Robertson hopes it will be on next month's agenda.
The next CIP meeting will be Tuesday, April 11 at 5:00 pm on the 4th floor of City Hall.