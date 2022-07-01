City 4th of July Firework show moving locations this year

The city of St. Joseph is gearing up for its yearly fireworks display this Fourth of July.
The show has moved locations this year and can now be viewed throughout the North Shoppes parking lots.
Primary viewing will be available at the at the YMCA, Green Acres, Regal Hollywood Theater, and Kohl’s with food trucks located in the YMCA parking lot.
The firework show is free and open to the public and will start 15 minutes after dark Monday night between 9:30 and 9:45 and will last for at least 20 minutes.
“So at the North shops, and it will give people an opportunity to go shopping go out to eat all before the fireworks display. So hopefully it'll be a little business out there and give families a little bit more to do as well before the display starts. They'll also be different viewing areas,” said Jessica Oshel, Special Events & Communication Coordinator with St. Joseph Parks & Recreation.
The city asks spectators be respectful of the North Shops during the firework show.