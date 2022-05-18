City and businesses focus on revitalizing Frederick downtown corridor

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city and businesses along the Frederick to downtown corridor say the area is in need of some TLC, with a focus mostly to beautify it and attract more businesses.
"It's something that the city's always had an interest in working to revitalize. And we realize it's going to take time for the businesses to build back up in that area as it once was may be at the height of that corridor," city director of planning and community development Clint Thompson said.
The planning and city development department within the city has been trying to figure out how to go about fixing up the area. So they've even partnered with some of the businesses to discuss ideas.
"And we think that partnering with local businesses to help them attract or expand their local operations will help to improve that corridor and attract other businesses," Thompson said.
Juniper Lane is a new business added to the area, as it just opened up last March. One of the owners says they even recently got some assistance from the city.
"We actually put in a grant so we're getting ready soon to redo the whole facade of the front of our building. So we're trying to, you know, bring it back to life and make it look really sharp out there. So we do have a grant, we just actually got awarded it and so we'll be beginning work on that soon," co-owner of Juniper Lane Ashley Hess said.
And the Frederick Inn Steakhouse is an established business along Frederick; the owner has been in charge for about seven years now. She says that part of town could use some more entertainment options and parking.
"I feel like people are always looking for more entertainment so anything kid friendly. And I don't know if there's room for a parking garage down here but that would be awesome if we could, because as we do continue to grow parking will become an issue," Frederick Inn Steakhouse owner Amber McKnight said.
Hess believes that having a business connected to the downtown community is important for success and collaboration, so it was the right location for the store.
"When we were looking, I mean, we looked all over the place, we looked at north shops, we looked at other places downtown, and other areas throughout the city as well. And when we came and saw this, we just kind of instantly fell in love," Hess said.
And McKnight adds that she thinks the area is expanding, but that some empty buildings could be put to good use as businesses.
"I would say more is coming here. But there are still those old buildings that have left, more so I would say between here and 22n. And so I'd love to see something go in those," McKnight said.
Thompson also said the city has tried working with multiple businesses to lower the costs of operating and to make the costs of renovating older buildings more economical for business owners.