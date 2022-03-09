City and MODOT crews prep for another snow storm

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Sunday night's snowfall was about four inches in St. Joe and this new storm could possibly bring up to seven inches.
So city and MODOT crews are preparing for what could be the biggest snow storm we've had so far this season.
"So we'll be putting down a mixture of either salt, brine or salt and chips and sand, depending on what's appropriate. There's already residual salt on the roadway from the storm we had this weekend, some for the previous storm, so it will be out there too," MODOT district maintenance and traffic engineer Tonya Lohman said.
The city crews say they already got a head start.
"We started pretreating yesterday, we are making good progress on that. So we'll pretreat till sun goes down tonight sounds like so start sometime after eight. so we'll just be waiting," city of St. Joseph superintendnet of streets and infrastructure Keven Schneider said.
MODOT says they will have trucks out on the interstates and major highways, but how fast the snow builds up will impact how much work they can do.
"If it's not coming down in a very high intensity, you can only put one or two trucks maybe on the interstate and you're able to keep up with it and then get off and do some of the ramps and that sort of thing. But if it's coming at an inch per hour, or it's a very high intensity, you may have to either shorten up those areas, or put more trucks out there to make sure that you're keeping a plowed off," Lohman said.
Schneider says if you don't have to get out to just stay home, or take main roads if you have to. But, if you live on or near emergency routes, to keep your car in a space that allows the trucks to get throw and plow your street.
"If you don't want your car plowed in, and you want to snow completely straight up onto the curb, we ask that you do try to move it some people can't. So people do have off street parking. And if they do ask you to utilize it as much as they can. It just makes the whole entire process easier," Schneider said.
Schneider adds that once emergency routes are done if you think your street wasn't plowed or there's a different issue to call the streets department. They have a dispatcher on duty 24/7 at 816-271-4848.