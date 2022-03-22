City announces proposed renovation of former Red Lion Hotel

In an economic development partnership with HDDA, the city has announced a proposed renovation of the former downtown Red Lion Hotel.
The property has been sitting vacant for about three years.
“So the downtown hotel, as it currently sits, is really a blight of the downtown neighborhood,” said Clint Thompson, Director of Planning and Community Development for the City of St. Joseph.
This $27 million dollar project will completely revitalize the blighted building and turn it into a high quality hotel.
“And at the end of the renovation, Marriott brand is committed to be the flagship for the hotel, it will be a complete remodel of the exterior and interior the properties in it will restore 169 hotel rooms to downtown St. Joseph,” said Thompson.
The renovated property is designed to have a swimming pool and lounge, fitness facility, and theater room.
“Quality hotel space is key, especially as it relates to downtown events,” said Brett Esely, Director Of Development and Sports Commission with St. Joseph Convention and Business Bureau.
Joining the recent downtown momentum of Mosaic, Hillyard, and American Electric Lofts, this project is expected to attract more people to St. Joseph’s downtown area.
“A hotel property is vital not only to tourism, but just to other industries in that area. And so it is a major win for not only our community but for the future. And again, I think it's something that is a huge step as our downtown continues to grow its profile,” said Esely.
The final decision on this will come April 4th, when City Council decides whether or not the city will commit the use of public assistance for this project.
“This council has been supportive of downtown redevelopment. The importance of a downtown hotel I think is vital into that continued success and revitalization of our downtown,” said Thompson.
If passed, the newly renovated hotel is expected to be complete by late 2023.