City awarded River Bluff Gateway grant

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded the City of St. Joseph a $2.5 million Community Revitalization grant that will be used for the River Bluff Gateway Project.
The project is focused on the revitalization of four areas of the city: Southside (centered on King Hill Avenue), the 6th Street Corridor, Downtown, and Northside (centered on St. Joseph Avenue).
According to a news release, the project will include structural rehabilitation, green and open space improvements, and streetscape improvements.
The grant also provides funding to address emerging homelessness issues in St. Joseph.