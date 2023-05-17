City celebrates runway reconstruction groundbreaking at Rosecrans Memorial Airport with ribbon cutting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday, Rosecrans Memorial Airport broke ground on their runway reconstruction project.
"The 17/35 runway is critical to everything that we're doing in the future. It allows for us to sit here and say, 'This is the future of St. Joe,'" said City of St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale.
Airport Manager Julius Rice highlighted the importance of hosting these events to bring attention and awareness to the project and those supporting it.
"A lot of times being somewhat removed geographically from the city, people may not be aware that it's not just the Guard base out here, but it is a city owned airport as well," said Rice. "Anything we can do to bring awareness to them, and then also bring awareness to all of our partners that helped get us where we're going."
The project is a partnership on the local, state, federal, and military levels, allowing the $28 million project to cost the city less than $500,000.
"Not many airports get what St. Joe has. We have the backing from the 139th Airlift Wing. We've got the backing from the county, the city, state level, federal level," said Public Works Director Abe Forney. "We really do have a great thing going on here."
But the runway reconstruction is just one of the may updates coming to the airport.
"The aviation complex, which will see the replacement of the tower terminal building...with a brand new terminal building, a state-of-the-art secure air traffic control tower, and critical new support facilities for the airport," said Rice. "Over the next few years, our community will, in essence, be getting a brand new airport that is prepared to support current and future tenants, from general aviation to government, and from leisure to business."
While Wednesday marked the official groundbreaking, the runway project has been underway since April and is expected to be completed by November 2023.