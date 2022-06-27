City changes the way council meetings are published

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The city of St. Joseph is transferring over to a new system on how City Council meeting agendas are published.
The city announced residents must re-sign up to receive notifications because the new system does not allow them to import email addresses.
To sign up to receive notifications, go to https://www.stjosephmo.gov/169/Agendas-Minutes. The sign up is located at the bottom of the page under ‘My Subscriptions.’ Click on the ‘Login’ button and click the ‘Create Account’ link to sign up. If you do not sign up before June 30, 2022, you will no longer receive meeting agenda notifications.
The next City Council meeting will be Monday, June 27, at 5:30pm, in the Council Chamber at City Hall. To read the agenda, visit https://bit.ly/3xMtt6E.