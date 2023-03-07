City Council approves Bode Sports Complex improvements

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph City Council passed a resolution authorizing the execution of a lump sum contract with Lee Grover Construction Company for the Bode Sports Complex court resurfacing project in the amount of $482,500.
The Citizen Committee chose this project as one of the city's primary projects. The city had the opportunity over the winter to put that out for bid. Lee Grover submitted the only bid.
The bid for the basketball courts was $342,000, and the bid for the pickleball courts was $145,000.
The pickleball is only an overlay over the existing court. They will repaint the pickleball courts and add two more courts, increasing from three courts to five. They will also address the existing nets.
The basketball courts will be a complete tear out. Grove Construction will then reestablish the base and then put the asphalt surface back. They will only be putting four of the six basketball courts back up. The two basketball courts to the far north will be replaced with a futsal court, which is a miniature soccer court.
St. Joseph Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Kempf said the court resurfacing is mainly to improve safety.
"And on the basketball courts especially. We have been patching those for the last three or four years, just going down and putting cold patch asphalt in the cracks," Kempf said.
Kempf said he hopes the project will be done by the end of June.
The funding for the project will come from the half-cent sales tax that passed in August of 2021. The tax is used to help restore and improve green spaces, parks, and parks facilities to provide safe, ADA-compliant and desirable quality of life amenities for St. Joseph residents and help maintain them for future generations.