City Council approves funding for new Behavioral Health Urgent Care Clinic

Wednesday night City Council approving $600,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to go toward a Behavioral Health Urgent Care Clinic through Family Guidance Center.
During the work session members from Family Guidance Center answered questions and concerns regarding the new behavioral health unit, presenting the facts and information about what the new center will bring to the community.
Mayor Josendale approved the release of funds to the new building, receiving positive reactions from those in attendance.
“You know, we're really excited to bring this service to the community, because as a community mental health center, we know we're not fulfilling the needs of the community as they exist now. So we really need to provide that prompt access to care,” said Kristina Hannon, Co-CEO of Family Guidance Center.
The new Behavioral Health Urgent Care Clinic will be located at 4906 Frederick in St. Joseph.
Family Guidance Center hopes to open the new clinic in November.