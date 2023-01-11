City Council approves resolution for $800,000 in funding for CAP

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday evening City Council approving a resolution for a funding agreement of 800,000 for Community Action Partnership.
This was a revision to the original resolution adopted in February 2022.
The new changes were made to better align with the Continuum of Care Plan created by the city to properly address housing services across the system.
These Revisions will help the non-profit's project fit in what other organizations are doing in town
As well as aiding in securing a new location and funding for a tiny house village.
“The funding is specifically for a tiny house village for chronically homeless individuals, the village will essentially provide housing for individuals that have barriers to housing. And so our goal is really to create the housing opportunities, and then help them through any barriers that might might be there for them to maintain their housing,” said Whitney Lanning, Executive Director, Community Action Partnership.
For more information on the Continuum Of Care Plan, you can visit the city's website here.