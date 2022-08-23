City council discusses River Bluff Gateway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph city council authorized the filing of an application for funds for the River Bluff Gateway Project at their meeting Monday evening.
This project will focus on developing and renewing four areas within St. Joseph, the King Hill Avenue corridor, 6th Street corridor, downtown, and the St. Joseph Avenue corridor.
These revitalization efforts are all in hopes of enhancing the overall look and feel of St. Joseph.
"We're just trying to basically spruce things up a little bit because we do have a lot of people come into this town for economic purposes, for tourism, and we just think we can put on a better show, you know, we'd like it to look good and we'd just like to encourage people to make it a joint effort, a community effort, to take care of your properties, clean things up a little bit and I think we all benefit from that by the property values,” councilman Taylor Crouse said.
The city council will hold their next meeting on September 6 and community members are encouraged to attend.