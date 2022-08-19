City Council holds special meeting to discuss FOP negotiations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Members of the Fraternal Order of Police protested outside of city hall for the third day in a row as the situation between the city and the FOP continues.
"We're members of this community and we're trying to do the right thing. We're not trying to disrupt anyone, we're just trying to make sure that we get what's fair. So we won't be here on the weekend but we will be back Monday if things aren't resolved," Brendan McGinnis, vice president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 said.
The FOP continues to advocate for higher wages and more attraction and retention of officers at the St. Joseph Police Department.
"I think it's, we're just hopeful that we'll get to a resolution here soon. And I think we will. I mean, organizations are, I think we all have the best interest of the community in mind. And I hope that's, that's true, and we'll get through this," Brad Kerns, president of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 said.
On Friday afternoon the mayor, city manager and council members held a special meeting where the topic of discussion was how to further negotiations with the FOP. One officer says she and her colleagues just want what they deserve.
"I'm just hoping that they do the right thing and stand up for us as promised. I'm hoping to see a change in our pay to help us get some new officers and help with our recruitment efforts so that we can get more officers that way we can really protect the citizens the way they deserve to be protected," St. Joseph Police Department patrol sergeant Courtney Protzman said.
The mayor, city manager and the two FOP presidents will have a private meeting Saturday morning to continue negotiations.
"I think that the discussions we had earlier in the week, were very good. I think that the ability to sit down and talk to each other was very good from our point, and I hope from theirs. From the comments that I heard, they felt the same way we did--that we had a good starting point. And we'll talk again tomorrow and see where it goes" mayor John Josendale said.
Stay with KQ2 for continuing updates on this developing story after the meeting between the FOP and the city.