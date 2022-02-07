City Council holds work session to discuss Children's Discovery Center

The City Council held a work session this afternoon to discuss the Mosaic Life Care Foundation Children’s Discovery Center.
This project would engage children with hands-on learning experiences, incorporating health and wellness in a creative way.
The Discovery Center is projected to attract 60,000 to 90,000 visitors to the city every year, and would be funded with the American Rescue Act Funds given to the city, costing between $16 and $19m.
It was a unanimous vote from Mosaic to put this into action, however the City Council has not yet made a decision as to whether or not they will move forward with the project.