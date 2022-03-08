 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Moderate to Heavy snow possible. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northeast, northwest and west central
Missouri.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

City Council passes Urban Homestead Program

  • 0
Program to restore local homes

Monday night, City Council passed the Urban Homestead Program to restore neighborhoods around town.

“What this is designed to do is revitalize our neighborhoods. To bring them back to life, so to speak, we need to have some neighborhoods in dire need of rehabbing,” said Russell Moore, City Councilman of St. Joseph.

The program will be funded by the American Rescue Act.

 “We carved out a little bit of American recovery planning money to put towards this $2 million, it has to actually be spent by December 31 2026,” said Moore. 

With these funds the city will either buy properties in need of revitalizing, or allow people to apply for grants to restore the building.

“And this would help the property owner apply for the grant. This is basically grant money, grant assistance, up to a certain dollar amount to revitalize the home, bring it back,” said Moore. 

“So the fact that this comes with financial incentive and assistance, I think that's a fantastic advantage,” said Isobel McGowan, Chair of Local Landmark Commission.

The goal is to clean up the neighborhoods of St. Joseph, and reduce the number of vacant homes in the city. 

“My understanding is we have about a 40% vacancy rate in some of our historic districts and that's, that's a lot. But having somebody who was living and working in that building would make all the difference in the world,” said McGowan. 

“So that's one of our priorities is to get funding and stuff to get some of the dilapidated buildings in some of these dilapidated businesses back to standing again, back to running again,” said Kent O’Dell, Councilman at Large for St. Joseph.  

Although it may take time to see big results, this is a step in the right direction.

“It's such a slow process. It's like our streets or anything else. It takes a while to get caught up with what's happened in the past. And we just need to have patience,” said O’Dell. 

“I'm very optimistic. I think that this is a fantastic step. I think the city is being very proactive right now.’

The American Rescue Plan Act funding for this program is expected to continue through the end of 2026.

Tags

Recommended for you