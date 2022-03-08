City Council passes Urban Homestead Program

Monday night, City Council passed the Urban Homestead Program to restore neighborhoods around town.
“What this is designed to do is revitalize our neighborhoods. To bring them back to life, so to speak, we need to have some neighborhoods in dire need of rehabbing,” said Russell Moore, City Councilman of St. Joseph.
The program will be funded by the American Rescue Act.
“We carved out a little bit of American recovery planning money to put towards this $2 million, it has to actually be spent by December 31 2026,” said Moore.
With these funds the city will either buy properties in need of revitalizing, or allow people to apply for grants to restore the building.
“And this would help the property owner apply for the grant. This is basically grant money, grant assistance, up to a certain dollar amount to revitalize the home, bring it back,” said Moore.
“So the fact that this comes with financial incentive and assistance, I think that's a fantastic advantage,” said Isobel McGowan, Chair of Local Landmark Commission.
The goal is to clean up the neighborhoods of St. Joseph, and reduce the number of vacant homes in the city.
“My understanding is we have about a 40% vacancy rate in some of our historic districts and that's, that's a lot. But having somebody who was living and working in that building would make all the difference in the world,” said McGowan.
“So that's one of our priorities is to get funding and stuff to get some of the dilapidated buildings in some of these dilapidated businesses back to standing again, back to running again,” said Kent O’Dell, Councilman at Large for St. Joseph.
Although it may take time to see big results, this is a step in the right direction.
“It's such a slow process. It's like our streets or anything else. It takes a while to get caught up with what's happened in the past. And we just need to have patience,” said O’Dell.
“I'm very optimistic. I think that this is a fantastic step. I think the city is being very proactive right now.’
The American Rescue Plan Act funding for this program is expected to continue through the end of 2026.