City Council votes to add marijuana to clean-air ordinance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph City Council voted to add marijuana to the City's clean-air ordinance Monday night.
"So you won't be able to do things, such as smoke marijuana in restaurants or smoking in the workplace. Exactly like you cannot do with tobacco products," St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter said.
During Monday's City Council meeting, Council members also voted to approve changes to the personnel manual regarding marijuana.
"It will still prohibit employees from having marijuana in their system, except for those employees who have a medical marijuana card," said Carter. "They'll be able to have it in accordance with what's allowed by Amendment Three, but they will not be able to be affected by marijuana."