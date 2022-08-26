City council votes yes on new bill to fund police raises

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) City Council voted unanimously to approve an emergency ordinance that will lead to higher pay for St. Joseph Police officers.
"And that our existing officers who work for us now who are dedicated to this community now remain with the St. Joseph Police Department continue to serve this community and in the way they have in the past," city manager Bryan Carter said.
The Fraternal Order of Police and the city council reached a deal on Sunday after the city made an offer in negotiations. The next step was for the city to figure out how the pay increase would be funded. It will be a city sales tax of one half of one percent.
"Well, we needed to have a sales tax to make this a sustainable tax in the future that is dedicated just to the police. It's got a 20 year sunset and then at sunset we can go forward. And it is a sales tax, that the citizens pay plus anybody from out of town will pay coming into our city," city council member and deputy mayor Randy Schultz said.
Now the bill will be put on the November election ballot for voters.
"They support the police. I don't think there's ever been an issue or anything like this. I don't believe St. Joseph citizens will not support them. They support their police," Schultz said.
The new pay increase will go into effect on October 1st. But, another question was if voters say no on election day, what happens next?
"In the event, the tax doesn't pass, we'll go through a resource prioritization process to look at the resources that we have and the services that we offer moving into fiscal year 2024, which will start in July next year," Carter said.
After reaching a deal with the FOP and approving the bill today, city council members hope this leads to a stronger a nd more positive relationship with the city and police.
"If you go and look around the state your progressive cities have a higher sales tax, which means you have better infrastructure, you have a higher retention of police. And I believe that's a growing point for St. Joe, I believe that if we can build this up, St. Joe will grow," Schultz said.
If passed the tax will last for 20 years starting on April 1st, 2023.