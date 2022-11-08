City, county, hospital kickoff start of discovery center with groundbreaking event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A groundbreaking ceremony took place Monday morning to begin construction of the new downtown Children's Discovery Center.
Members from the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, the hospital, Buchanan County and the city officially launched the project at the downtown Plymouth building where the center will take over.
"You want to be apart of a community that works together and this is a testimony of what it means to work together to create something for the future of our community," said Mosaic Life Care Foundation Julie Gaddie.
The center will include more than 15 core exhibits, a traveling exhibit, birth to 18-month-old space, an exploratorium on the rooftop, gift shop and café.
"The center will be fun and inviting but lots of interesting programming," said Andrea Robinson, a chair member of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation Discovery Center Committee. "See, nowhere else around here. Not only do we see this as a beacon of hope for St. Joseph, smallest citizens, but also for all of northwest Missouri."
The project is public and privately funded. It is allocated $2.5 million through the ARPA funds.
The project and funding was conceived under Mayor Bill McMurray and his council. Current Mayor John Josendale said he and his council wanted to move forward with the project as well.
"It helps us do a lot as we do the hotel, as we do this, as we do Felix street. I mean, if you look at the opportunities that come out of this, this is one of the cornerstones for it," said Josendale.
Construction will begin next week and should be completed in two years.
"We're proud to say that they are partnering with us in this work in this great work, said Jeni Doolittle, a Mosaic Life Care Foundation Board of Trustees member. "Also, we're proud to say that this building right behind us, is about to be repurposed into something exciting, something beautiful, and something for a future."