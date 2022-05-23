City, county, state reps part of new Hillyard distribution center groundbreaking

(ST.JOSEPH, Mo.) -- The shovels on hand Monday at the Hillyard Company were appropriate for the $50 million investment they are making in downtown St. Joseph.
Around 200 community business leaders joined city, county and state officials for the groundbreaking of Hillyard's new planned distribution center. Dignitaries included both Governor Mike Parson and Lieutenant Gov. Mike Kehoe as well as those who represent the area at the state capitol.
Company officials detailed a list of challenges with the project, including putting it on the 26 acres of land that they bought from Wire Rope Corp., when that company closed down its operations in St. Joseph in 2006.
Hillyard sought help through the Brownfield Remediation Program, which provides funding to redevelop contaminated industrial and commercial sites.
"Most companies would have walked away when faced with these challenges, said Brett Carolus, Hillyard's chief administrative officer. "But, we stayed with it because we knew that it was the right decision for Hillyard and our community. We were confident that this could get done but it would only get done with proper incentives and support."
Even with Hillyard's long 115 year history in St. Joseph, company officials did say they explored other options outside the city and state before deciding to stay put in St. Joseph and expand.
It was Gov. Mike Parson who thanked the company for staying in Missouri.
"Sometimes we think about all the new businesses and bringing people to our communities," Parson said. "That's fine but we also have to remember who brought you to the dance. Hillyard brought a lot of people to the dance and look at how many people they employ here and the investment they've made."
Carolus credited State Rep. Dan Hegeman and the area's other delegation to Jefferson City with putting together the partnership needed to pull it off.
"You have the county, you have the city, you have the company, you have the chamber, you have the Department of Economic Development," said Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe. "When everyone pitches in together, that's how that project right there happens."
It is the City of St. Joseph that will be the beneficiary of Hillyard wanting to stay close to home.
"As we look at doing new things in the city and developing downtown and redeveloping certain areas, what I see in the vision of what they're trying to do at Hillyard and how we can support that is extremely exciting," said St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale.
Company officials say they hope the new distribution center will be open and operational by the end of 2023.