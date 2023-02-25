City discusses potential bridge to Rosecrans

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A bridge connecting northwest St. Joseph and Rosecrans Memorial Airport could be in the works depending on the outcome of a study done by Kansas City-based engineering company HDR.
On February 6, the St. Joseph City Council approved the execution of a professional services agreement with HDR for professional transportation planning services.
This authorizes a multi-modal corridor study to analyze the feasibility of the bridge between northwest St. Joseph and Rosecrans.
"They're looking at all aspects of the bridge, and what that can do for A) Rosecrans, but also the Air Guard and the base there," said City of St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale.
This study will provide insight into the future of the region and the potential for increased economic growth.
"We're moving the guard from the south end of the airport to the north end of the airport. So, they're looking at the feasibility of how that would work and what benefits that would give us to move or put a second bridge there."
The MPO Program Fund Budget is $225,000, and 80% of the funding ($160,000) will be coming from the Missouri Department of Transportation.