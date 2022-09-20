City, FOP finalize agreement

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph City Council approved its working agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3 at a meeting on Monday evening that will increase pay within the St. Joseph Police Department.
The agreement comes after the FOP protested outside of city hall for increased pay back in August.
"I think we're finally moving in the right direction and the unfortunate steps that we had to take to draw attention, I think the council knew that there was an issue, but we're just happy that they made a decisive action," said Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Brendan McGinnis." Now we can move on and move forward from this point. Hopefully, we can start recruiting and retrain or retaining more officers and hopefully we can make the community a safer place. That's was the end goal."
Stated in the agreement, the Police Department will accept lateral transfers of commissioned law enforcement providing service credit for each year of service as a commissioned law enforcement officer and one-half year of service credit for each year of service as a noncommissioned service in law enforcement.
Salaries for existing employees are increased on October 1, 2022.
A new compensation plan is adopted, increasing the starting salary to $49,000 with 3% annual increases thereafter (including increasing the starting salary by 3% each year for three additional years); sergeants receive a 15% increase upon promotion and have a maximum salary higher than that identified in the recently-completed pay study. All salary increases after October 1, 2022, are contingent upon a half-cent sales tax being approved by voters on November 8, 2022.
"As you look at how they work into this because we set it up as a long term program so that they see a range now that they can work to and how to earn it," said Mayor John Josendale. "And then there's some other things that are in there that as far as being able to get additional education being able to work in different departments. So there's a lot of positive things I think, from the FOP they were very positive about it. I think that the rank and file from what I've heard has been very positive so we think it's going to be a good working relationship going forward. And in the long term that makes for a better city."
The Working Agreement will be in effect until January 1, 2026, and will automatically renew on an annual basis.
The city also states in the agreement, the salary increases implemented on October 1, 2022, will cost $1,291,335.03 annually (with an additional $495,226.98 in benefits expense). A companion ordinance will be filed for the current fiscal year to increase the budget by $1,746,670.51. That amount will provide $1,339,921.51 (including benefits cost) for wage and salary increases for the remainder of the fiscal year. It will also provide funds to fill an additional 12 positions for half the fiscal year. Those positions were previously projected to remain vacant based on recent trends.
Juneteenth is also included in the agreement to be recognized as a City holiday.
