City, Hillyard install new floor design at Civic Arena

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The first of many renovations and improvements to St. Joseph's Civic Arena is complete, and on display.
The parks department and Hillyard company finished installing a brand new basketball court on the arena floor.
The design shows St. Joseph's history, and honors Hillyard's founder N.S. Hillyard.
The new basketball court is the first of many improvements you'll see at civic arena over the next 12-months.
“You know, the Civic Arena, I think it's underestimated the value it provides to this community. I think if people will stop and think about the different events there. Before COVID, you know, there were 45-46 weekends of the year that there were activities there. It's very versatile and really plays an important role in the community and I just hope everybody understands that,” Parks and Recreation Director Chuck Kempf said.
There was no cost for the new look to the basketball floor.
“Hillyard is a proud member of the St. Joseph community, and we wanted to design the court to honor not only the city but also our founder N.S. Hillyard,” Hillyard released in a statement. “Newt was very passionate about St. Joe and also the game of basketball. The court was a way to memorialize him and all that he has done.”
$3-million dollars in park tax money and ARPA money is put aside to help modernize the decades-old arena.