City leaders negotiates with Fraternal Order of Police

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fight for better pay and more police officers.
That's what the Fraternal Order of Police is battling for.
Multiple members of the F.O.P. took to city hall throughout the day Wednesday to protest the low wages and understaffing at the St. Joseph Police Department.
F.O.P. officials said the police department is struggling to attract and retain officers when they could be paid more and have better benefits at other agencies.
With the department short at least 30 officers, the F.O.P. sent out a statement yesterday morning about their situation and the city responded with their own release.
The city council held a special meeting yesterday lasting a few hours to discuss the situation.
After the initial meeting the mayor and city manager invited the president and vice president of the F.O.P. to continue negotiating.
“I think the message is clear, I think we're all on the same page now. and we're still going to be out here, we're still going to be delivering the same message. but i think we're getting closer and we're getting to the same idea,” Local FOP Lodge #3 President Brad Kerns said.
“We've had several officers that have really good officers that, you know, 235 10 years on have left our department to go elsewhere, that is because they need to, or salary increase and stuff to those back. So nothing against them for making that choice in that decision for their family but understandable that if we were able to be at that same level that it would definitely hold that here for us,” Sgt. Matt Kneib, St. Joseph Police Department said.
THE F.O.P. officers say they will be back out in front of city hall protesting again today until negotiations are reached.
We also were able to catch up with mayor John Josendale.
“This was the first meeting today, and the meeting was a very very good meeting. It was really the first opportunity we all had to sit down and talk with each other and I would tell you that, I think we’re optimistic, I think we’re very happy with the way the conversation went today and it’s a starting point,” Josendale said.
Stay with KQ2 for further updates.