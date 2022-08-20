City makes an offer to Fraternal Order of Police, discussion with members is next

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) "We have to look long term here. And not just for us, not just for the officers hired yesterday, but how will the community's safety be affected 20 years from now," Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 president Brendan McGinnis said.
Fraternal Order of Police members took a break from protesting outside of city hall on Saturday. Meanwhile the mayor, city manager, a council member and the two FOP presidents: Brad Kerns and Brendan McGinnis, were in a meeting discussing negotiations.
"I think that the offer that the city has put back to them is a very good offer for them to talk through and and hopefully, we get an agreement, we all walk away from this as a better stronger community, with the support of everyone," mayor John Josendale said.
Members of the FOP were on the picket line from Wednesday through Friday protesting for higher pay and better attraction and retention of officers within the St. Joseph Police Department. Now they will take the offer from the city to their members and discuss how to move forward.
"We can't make a deal until we talk to our membership anyways. But we were presented with an offer and had a very good discussion, we do have a legitimate offer to take back to the membership," McGinnis said.
The mayor and councilman Randy Schultz believe the negotiations should hopefully come to a resolution by Monday.
"I think right now, this is probably the most positive meeting we've had with them. And I think we built a bridge together and the end in the future, this bridge will be continued. And it'll be a safer, prosperous St. Joseph; I believe they are our future and we're their future with them," councilman Randy Schultz said.
Brad Kerns and McGinnis say after negotiations end they hope these discussions make an impact for a longer time without having to discuss again every year.
"Our goal of going into this was that this this is long term, and that no matter what is done, it doesn't have to be revisited every year, like we've done for the past three years. So usually long term deals, take a little bit more time and effort," McGinnis said.
Mayor Josendale added that after a deal is officially made, it will go through general procedure before signing papers.