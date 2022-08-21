City makes offer to Fraternal Order of Police, deal is made Sunday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Fraternal Order of Police and the city made a deal today after several days of talks and negotiations between the mayor, city manager, council members and the two FOP presidents.
FOP members protested outside of city hall for three days asking for higher pay to help attract and retain more officers at the St. Joseph Police Department.
FOP president Brad Kerns and vice president Brendan McGinnis spoke to their members today about the offer they were given and then corresponded with the city to accept the offer.
"The city council, I think once they realized the emergency situation that that the police department was in, they acted as quick as they could. And that's why we're at a resolution on a Sunday," McGinnis said.
McGinnis said the deal is effective October 1st because it does have to go through the city's general procedure.
In order to help fund the deal -- city officials say that they will be submitting a half cent sales tax to go on the November ballot.