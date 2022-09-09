City manager Bryan Carter speaks on police chief Chris Connally's retirement

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) We already shared with you the big announcement of St. Joseph police chief Chris Connally's retirement. Then we talked to city manager Bryan Carter about his personal thoughts on his decision to retire.
"Chris did a fantastic job throughout his tenure of being visible within the community. So you did see him everywhere, he's known probably as much as almost anyone throughout the community. So he's definitely been a strong presence in the community for a number of years," Carter said.
Carter and Connally have been long time colleagues while in their roles working for the city. And Carter says Connally's retirement wasn't a big shock, but that he will be leaving behind a legacy.
"Chris is leaving a very strong, strong legacy. Of course, he brought a lot of stability to the department, and really has helped us through some particularly challenging issues in recent recent years," Carter said.
"I just hope that I contributed in a positive way to everyone's life that I've had the opportunity to touch interact with and build relationships with," Connally said.
Connally and Carter developed a personal and work relationship over time, and Carter says the strong foundation the city has built with him and the police department will carry on after his retirement.
"Sad, sad to lose him. He's been a strong chief for a number of years. He's been really a community leader for us, both within the police department, but also just out of the community at large," Carter said.
"Everybody should prepare for retirement throughout their career. But I also say, don't wish your life away," Connally said.
Carter says the work that Connally has put into the big leadership role of police chief shows everyone the dedication he had in making St. Joseph residents feel safe and protected.
"Wish Chris the best in retirement. Chris has been an asset to the community for a long time he's been a great leader in the police department for the community, but also for for his peers here at the city," Carter said.