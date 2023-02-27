City Manager explains closed session process

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph City Council held a special meeting on a litigation matter Monday evening.
Soon after roll call, Council Member Taylor Crouse called for a motion to close the meeting to the public and media. Every council member voted to hold a closed session.
Under Sunshine Law, city meetings are to be open to the public and media unless it falls under one of twenty-four statutory procedure topics.
"Every closed meeting is noticed up as a Special Council Meeting. And then there's a special provision that allows for its closure," City Manager Bryan Carter explained. "The City Council convenes a regular meeting and then they take a vote to close the meeting. At that point, the meeting goes into a closed session, and they discuss the topics that are eligible for discussion in closed session. And then they reconvene an open session before closing out the meeting."
Carter sad the City will normally only conduct closed meetings for litigations, personnel matters, property purchases, and labor negotiations.
The next City Council meeting is scheduled for March 6 at 5:30 p.m.