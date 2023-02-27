 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri...

Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

This product along with additional weather and stream information is
available at www.weather.gov/kc/.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Platte River near Agency.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 PM CST Monday the stage was 18.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage early this
morning to 20.3 feet. It will then fall below flood stage
this afternoon to 19.3 feet by this evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

City Manager explains closed session process

City Council

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph City Council held a special meeting on a litigation matter Monday evening. 

Soon after roll call, Council Member Taylor Crouse called for a motion to close the meeting to the public and media. Every council member voted to hold a closed session.

Under Sunshine Law, city meetings are to be open to the public and media unless it falls under one of twenty-four statutory procedure topics.

"Every closed meeting is noticed up as a Special Council Meeting. And then there's a special provision that allows for its closure," City Manager Bryan Carter explained. "The City Council convenes a regular meeting and then they take a vote to close the meeting. At that point, the meeting goes into a closed session, and they discuss the topics that are eligible for discussion in closed session. And then they reconvene an open session before closing out the meeting."

Carter sad the City will normally only conduct closed meetings for litigations, personnel matters, property purchases, and labor negotiations.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for March 6 at 5:30 p.m.

