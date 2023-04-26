City names finalists for St. Joseph police chief

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has announced the finalists for the police chief position.
The finalists are Philip Lukens, Paul Luster, Stephenie Price, and Rance Quinn. According to a news release, no current employees of the St. Joseph Police Department applied for the position.
The four finalists were selected from a pool of 23 applicants.
The finalists will meet with three interview panels on May 11 and will attend a community meet and greet that evening from 6:30-8:00 p.m. The meet and greet will be in Spratt Hall, Rooms 214 and 216 at Missouri Western State University.
In the news release, City Manager Bryan Carter stated, “The four finalists possess exceptional experience, qualifications, leadership characteristics, and approaches to policing. The high quality of this group is a testament to the process that Public Sector Search and Consulting, Inc. developed for our police chief search. We look forward to hosting them in St. Joseph and, ultimately, naming one of them to lead our police department.”
Biographies of the four finalists can be found below.
Philip Lukens, Chief of Police at Alliance, Nebraska Police Department:
"Chief Lukens began a successful career in law enforcement in Colorado in 1995 as a police explorer and has since been the Chief of Police in Alliance, Nebraska since December of 2020. Throughout his service, he garnered multiple certifications including Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command, and the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police. Chief Lukens utilizes state of the art technology to reduce manhours needed to perform intelligence and administrative functions to allow police staff to devote themselves to human and victim centered policing. He was featured in Police Magazine’s “2022 Most Innovative Leaders” and is on multiple boards to include IACP’s inaugural Leadership to Combat Human Trafficking Advisory Board. Chief Lukens is passionate about community (human) policing with proven results to include his agency receiving the Victims Services award in 2022 from the IACP. Chief Lukens is dedicated to mission accomplishments, evidence-based practices, and 21st-century policing methods with proven results including reducing use of force by 85% and reducing overall crime by over 20%."
Paul Luster, Major with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department:
"Major Paul Luster has over 25 years of experience serving with the Kansas City, MO Police Department (KCPD). Luster currently commands the Kansas City Police Regional Training Academy overseeing all police recruit and continuing education programs for KCPD and numerous regional partners. Luster has previously served as the Commander of the Metro Patrol Division (90,000 residents encompassing 35 square miles with 130 personnel). He led the Fiscal Division during KCPD’s pandemic response. Major Luster has further command experience as a Captain in Patrol, Crime Scene Investigations, and Finance. Some of his other assignments include Community Policing, Internal Affairs, and the Crime Laboratory. Luster has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Park University and has attended the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police."
Stephenie Price, Deputy Chief of Police for the Beauford, South Carolina Police Department:
"Deputy Chief Stephenie Price joined the Beauford Police Department in February 2023. She began her career with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department in 1999, and rose to the rank of commander by 2019. During her tenure in Kansas City, she worked in the Financial Services Unit, Police Academy, Narcotics and Vice, Domestic Violence, Internal Affairs and Patrol. In 2019, Deputy Chief Price became the Assistant Chief of Police in the Savannah, GA Police Department where she oversaw the Administration Bureau including Budget, K-9, Recruiting, Traffic Unit, Training, and SWAT operations. In 2020, Price became the Chief of Police in Bluffton, SC where she implemented mental health and wellness programs and community programs to encourage crime awareness and positive interactions between the community and police. Deputy Chief Price earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Park University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Benedictine University. She is also a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police."
Rance Quinn, Acting Deputy Chief of Police (Retired) for the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department:
"Major Quinn has served in law enforcement for over 30 years and his passion is to see the profession succeed in serving the community. He retired from the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department at the rank of Major and in the role of Acting Deputy Chief. Mr. Quinn has a wide range of experience such as working Major Cases and Internal Affairs, to command assignments as the Training Director, Crisis Intervention Team Coordinator, Communications Unit Commander, Staff Support Division Commander, and Bureau Director. He is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police and is also a Certified Public Manager. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Mid America Nazarene University in Management and Human Relations. Mr. Quinn’s philosophy is that the community and police department work hand in hand to create a trusted organization that the citizens are proud to call their own."