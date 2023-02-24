City of St. Joseph begins search for next Police Chief

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has started the search for the next Chief of Police.
According to a news release, the city has hired Public Sector Search & Consulting to assist in the city's effort of finding the next chief.
Public Sector Search & Consulting is a firm that specializes in conducting national level recruitments for police executives, according to the city.
The search firm hosted virtual meetings and administered an online survey to the police department and the community.
Input from the police department and community was used to develop a profile that will help St. Joseph attract the best candidates for the position.
City officials hope a new Chief of Police will be announced in the spring.
The recruitment profile can be found on the city's website.