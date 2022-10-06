City of St. Joseph ends contract with former KCPD chief Rick Smith as DOJ continues investigation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph has ended its contract with former Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith.
According to city officials, Smith was brought on to assess the St. Joseph Police Department and look into how the department could better serve the community.
Last month, the Department of Justice announced an investigation into racial discrimination allegations made against the Kansas City Police Department and Smith.
St. Joseph city officials made the decision to end its contract with Smith this week.
Smith was paid $250 per hour, which was not to exceed $25,000. All that was left from Smith's work was to submit a final report. City officials say that Smith still plans to submit the report despite the contract ending.
Moving forward the city will be seeking proposals from consulting firms as the search for a new police chief continues.